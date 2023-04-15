Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Boosted by Analyst

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Livent in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 10th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.40. The consensus estimate for Livent’s current full-year earnings is $1.87 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Livent’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.31 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.31 EPS.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $219.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.28 million. Livent had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 33.63%. The business’s revenue was up 78.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share.

Livent Stock Performance

Several other brokerages have also commented on LTHM. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Livent in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Livent from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Livent from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.57.

NYSE:LTHM opened at $21.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.66. Livent has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $36.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.46 and its 200 day moving average is $25.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Livent

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LTHM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Livent by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,159,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156,474 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Livent by 10.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,659,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,549,000 after buying an additional 1,812,971 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Livent by 5.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,824,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,997,000 after buying an additional 421,082 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Livent by 6.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,606,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,824,000 after buying an additional 316,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Livent by 134.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,089,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,262,000 after buying an additional 2,345,546 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

About Livent

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Latin America, and Asia Pacific.

