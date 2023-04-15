Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:ICE)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer raised their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 11th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.42. The consensus estimate for Intercontinental Exchange’s current full-year earnings is $5.47 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 15.01%. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ICE. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.55.

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $107.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.47 and its 200 day moving average is $102.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $60.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.92. Intercontinental Exchange has a fifty-two week low of $88.60 and a fifty-two week high of $125.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.37%.

In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $8,511,644.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,203,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,146,878.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

