Brokers Set Expectations for JAKKS Pacific, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:JAKK)

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of JAKKS Pacific in a research note issued on Monday, April 10th. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.75) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.40). The consensus estimate for JAKKS Pacific’s current full-year earnings is $2.36 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for JAKKS Pacific’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.53) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.57) by ($0.03). JAKKS Pacific had a return on equity of 40.26% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $131.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.30 million.

JAKK has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com cut JAKKS Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised JAKKS Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised JAKKS Pacific from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Shares of JAKK opened at $21.22 on Thursday. JAKKS Pacific has a 12-month low of $10.65 and a 12-month high of $27.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.11 and its 200 day moving average is $18.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $206.26 million, a P/E ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 2.16.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in JAKKS Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $448,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in JAKKS Pacific by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 21,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 7,850 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new position in JAKKS Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $378,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 7,223 shares during the last quarter. 42.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of toys, consumables, electronics, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and other consumer products. It operates through the following business segments: Toys and Consumer Products and Halloween. The Toys and Consumer Products segment includes action figures, vehicles, play sets, plush products, dolls, electronic products, construction toys, infant and pre-school toys, child-sized and hand held role play toys and everyday costume play, foot to floor ride-on vehicles, wagons, novelty toys, seasonal and outdoor products, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and related products, and makeup and skincare products.

