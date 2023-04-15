Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Decreased by Analyst

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.63. The consensus estimate for Hancock Whitney’s current full-year earnings is $5.63 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.75 EPS.

HWC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $58.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hancock Whitney in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.44.

Shares of HWC opened at $36.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.59 and a 200-day moving average of $48.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Hancock Whitney has a 52 week low of $34.42 and a 52 week high of $57.00.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $375.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.47 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 35.69%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HWC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,934,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,731,000 after acquiring an additional 837,780 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hancock Whitney by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,044,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,308,000 after acquiring an additional 103,751 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Hancock Whitney by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,567,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,218,000 after buying an additional 596,516 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Hancock Whitney by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,512,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,356,000 after buying an additional 32,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Hancock Whitney by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,264,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,030,000 after buying an additional 21,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 6,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $334,551.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. This is an increase from Hancock Whitney’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 20.07%.

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

