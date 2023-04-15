CIBC Lowers MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Price Target to C$69.00

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at CIBC from C$73.00 to C$69.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MTY. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$66.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$59.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$73.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$70.00.

Get MTY Food Group alerts:

MTY Food Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of TSE:MTY opened at C$59.70 on Thursday. MTY Food Group has a 52 week low of C$45.20 and a 52 week high of C$73.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.46, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$64.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$60.87.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 6,719 locations comprising 6,603 franchised, 23 joint ventures, and 93 corporate locations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.