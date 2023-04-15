Organigram (TSE:OGI) Price Target Cut to C$2.25

Organigram (TSE:OGI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at ATB Capital from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 200.00% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on OGI. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Organigram from C$1.50 to C$1.30 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Organigram from C$2.00 to C$1.80 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Organigram from C$3.25 to C$2.25 in a report on Thursday. Haywood Securities lowered their target price on shares of Organigram from C$1.60 to C$1.25 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Organigram from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research note on Thursday.
Organigram Price Performance
Shares of TSE OGI opened at C$0.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$235.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Organigram has a 52 week low of C$0.74 and a 52 week high of C$2.19.
About Organigram
Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, gummies, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.
