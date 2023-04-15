Organigram (TSE:OGI) Price Target Cut to C$2.25

Organigram (TSE:OGI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at ATB Capital from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 200.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on OGI. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Organigram from C$1.50 to C$1.30 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Organigram from C$2.00 to C$1.80 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Organigram from C$3.25 to C$2.25 in a report on Thursday. Haywood Securities lowered their target price on shares of Organigram from C$1.60 to C$1.25 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Organigram from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research note on Thursday.

Organigram Price Performance

Shares of TSE OGI opened at C$0.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$235.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Organigram has a 52 week low of C$0.74 and a 52 week high of C$2.19.

About Organigram

Organigram ( TSE:OGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C$0.01. Organigram had a negative net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of C$43.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$44.43 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Organigram will post 0.02944 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, gummies, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.

