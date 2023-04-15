Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Price Target Cut to C$17.00

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Freehold Royalties Stock Up 0.7 %

FRHLF stock opened at $11.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.61. Freehold Royalties has a 52 week low of $8.93 and a 52 week high of $13.97.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

About Freehold Royalties

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Freehold Royalties Ltd. is a dividend-paying oil and gas royalty company. The firm engages in acquiring and managing oil and gas royalties. Its production comes from royalty assets, which include mineral title and gross overriding royalties. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.