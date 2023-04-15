Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Price Target Cut to C$17.00

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Freehold Royalties Stock Up 0.7 %
FRHLF stock opened at $11.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.61. Freehold Royalties has a 52 week low of $8.93 and a 52 week high of $13.97.
About Freehold Royalties
Featured Stories
