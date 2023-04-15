Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Price Target Cut to C$14.00

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC lowered their price target on Advantage Energy from C$13.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Advantage Energy in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut Advantage Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th.

Get Advantage Energy alerts:

Advantage Energy Price Performance

OTCMKTS AAVVF opened at $5.82 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.93. Advantage Energy has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $967.63 million, a P/E ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.86.

About Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and liquids. It focuses its operation in Glacier, Wembley, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta. The company was founded on January 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.