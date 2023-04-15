Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) PT Raised to C$33.00 at Scotiabank

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$37.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Paramount Resources Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PRMRF opened at $24.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.26 and a 200-day moving average of $21.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Paramount Resources has a 12 month low of $16.21 and a 12 month high of $32.53.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas resources. It operates through the following regions: Grande Prairie Region, Kaybob Region and Central Alberta and Other Region. The company was founded by Clayton H. Riddell on February 14, 1978 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

