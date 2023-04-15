Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) PT Lowered to C$28.00

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$31.00 to C$28.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.50% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CVE. CSFB decreased their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Veritas Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Friday, February 17th. CIBC reduced their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$32.75.

Shares of TSE CVE opened at C$23.43 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$24.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$25.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$44.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.92. Cenovus Energy has a one year low of C$19.90 and a one year high of C$31.19.

In other news, Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$24.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,241,500.00. In other Cenovus Energy news, Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$24.83 per share, with a total value of C$1,241,500.00. Also, Director Alex Pourbaix acquired 20,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$24.25 per share, with a total value of C$485,030.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 97,000 shares of company stock worth $2,309,090 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 30.83% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

