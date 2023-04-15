Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Price Target Cut to C$26.00

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 44.44% from the company’s current price.

VET has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. TD Securities cut Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$29.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$42.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$31.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$30.27.

Shares of VET stock opened at C$18.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$18.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$23.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.88, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Vermilion Energy has a 1 year low of C$16.41 and a 1 year high of C$39.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.37, a PEG ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.92.

In related news, Senior Officer Lars William Glemser sold 19,379 shares of Vermilion Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.60, for a total transaction of C$340,973.51. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

