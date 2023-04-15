Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Receives $98.60 Average PT from Analysts

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.60.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SQM. Bank of America raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Scotiabank raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter worth about $346,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 48.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 17.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 44.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 8.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 938,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,344,000 after purchasing an additional 69,385 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.42% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE SQM opened at $79.20 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.28 and its 200-day moving average is $88.38. The stock has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.95. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a twelve month low of $69.75 and a twelve month high of $115.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 36.47% and a return on equity of 95.37%. Equities research analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

