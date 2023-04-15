Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NUVB. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Nuvation Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

Get Nuvation Bio alerts:

Nuvation Bio Stock Performance

NUVB opened at $1.80 on Monday. Nuvation Bio has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $5.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.01. The firm has a market cap of $393.84 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 0.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuvation Bio

About Nuvation Bio

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Nuvation Bio by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,072 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 83,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 6,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 19,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 6,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.91% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting cyclin-dependent kinase (CDK)2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation; NUV-569, a differentiated oral small molecule selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase for DNA damage repair; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to anti-cancer warheads of existing drugs, as well as PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.