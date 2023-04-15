Brokerages Set Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA) PT at $5.69

Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.69.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PTRA shares. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Proterra from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Proterra from $6.50 to $1.80 in a research report on Sunday, April 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Proterra from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

In other news, CEO Gareth T. Joyce sold 22,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $112,895.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,779,912.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Karina F. Padilla sold 9,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total transaction of $46,625.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 220,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,164.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gareth T. Joyce sold 22,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $112,895.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,779,912.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,412 shares of company stock valued at $187,160 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTRA. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Proterra by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Proterra in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Proterra during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Proterra by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Proterra by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 7,799 shares during the last quarter. 60.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PTRA stock opened at $1.25 on Monday. Proterra has a 12-month low of $1.07 and a 12-month high of $7.71. The company has a market capitalization of $283 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.32.

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.25). Proterra had a negative return on equity of 40.90% and a negative net margin of 76.92%. The company had revenue of $80.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Proterra will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Proterra Inc provides commercial vehicles in the United States, the European Union, Canada, Australia, and Japan. It operates through Proterra Powered and Energy and Proterra Transit business units. The Proterra Powered and Energy business unit designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and integrates battery systems and electrification solutions into vehicles for commercial vehicle OEM customers serving delivery trucks, school buses, coach buses, construction and mining equipment, and other applications.

