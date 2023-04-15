Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) Receives C$7.93 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$7.93.

CTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$10.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$8.50 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Shares of CTS stock opened at C$3.97 on Wednesday. Converge Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of C$3.60 and a 12 month high of C$9.45. The company has a market cap of C$828.98 million, a P/E ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.53 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.75.

Converge Technology Solutions ( TSE:CTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.09. Converge Technology Solutions had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of C$640.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$772.43 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Converge Technology Solutions will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions for corporate and government institutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

