Brokerages Set Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) PT at $54.38

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WPM shares. Scotiabank started coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wheaton Precious Metals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 710.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Down 2.6 %

WPM stock opened at $50.89 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.40. The company has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.58. Wheaton Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $28.62 and a twelve month high of $52.76.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $236.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.70 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 62.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

(Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following business segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. The company was founded by Peter Derek Barnes on December 17, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.