Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Receives $77.38 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.38.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ESTC shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Elastic from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Elastic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Elastic in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Elastic from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Elastic from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

Elastic Stock Performance

Shares of Elastic stock opened at $59.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.53. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.10 and a beta of 1.08. Elastic has a 1-year low of $46.18 and a 1-year high of $95.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.39). Elastic had a negative net margin of 24.80% and a negative return on equity of 52.03%. The firm had revenue of $274.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.71 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 12,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $705,071.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 343,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,992,196.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 12,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $705,071.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 343,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,992,196.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ken Exner sold 2,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $120,289.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,117 shares in the company, valued at $7,175,258.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,118 shares of company stock worth $1,055,917 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Elastic

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESTC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,370,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,727,000 after purchasing an additional 157,301 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Elastic by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,910,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,538 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Elastic by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,557,000 after purchasing an additional 259,742 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,650,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,614,000 after acquiring an additional 153,491 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 830.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,413,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

