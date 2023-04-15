Analysts Set Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) Target Price at C$161.73

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$161.73.

CJT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Cargojet from C$247.00 to C$231.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Cargojet from C$175.00 to C$155.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Cargojet from C$180.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. CIBC cut their price objective on Cargojet from C$196.00 to C$193.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Acumen Capital cut their price objective on Cargojet from C$200.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

Shares of TSE:CJT opened at C$109.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$115.86 and a 200-day moving average price of C$121.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.03. The stock has a market cap of C$1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.90. Cargojet has a 52-week low of C$103.28 and a 52-week high of C$163.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a $0.286 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Cargojet’s payout ratio is 11.23%.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

