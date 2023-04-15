Brokerages Set Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) PT at $40.50

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RCUS shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $60.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

In other news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 8,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total transaction of $146,734.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 406,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,828,507.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 29.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 29,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 35,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

RCUS stock opened at $17.54 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.98. Arcus Biosciences has a 12 month low of $15.70 and a 12 month high of $36.13. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 0.88.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

