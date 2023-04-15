Analysts Set Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Target Price at $193.40

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $193.40.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on REMYY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.

Rémy Cointreau Stock Performance

Shares of REMYY opened at $18.78 on Wednesday. Rémy Cointreau has a twelve month low of $14.73 and a twelve month high of $20.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.35.

About Rémy Cointreau

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

