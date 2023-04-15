Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Receives $84.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.25.

NVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novartis in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novartis

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 102,209.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,522,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517,637 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 153.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,127,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498,355 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter worth $55,110,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 27.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,781,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,085,000 after purchasing an additional 594,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 872.0% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 619,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,240,000 after purchasing an additional 556,154 shares during the last quarter. 8.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novartis Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NVS stock opened at $97.88 on Wednesday. Novartis has a 1 year low of $74.09 and a 1 year high of $98.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.85 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 21.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Novartis will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

Novartis Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $3.4694 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.61%.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

