UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Receives $15.60 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.60.

UNCRY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. AlphaValue upgraded shares of UniCredit to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Societe Generale upgraded shares of UniCredit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of UniCredit from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

UniCredit Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:UNCRY opened at $10.59 on Wednesday. UniCredit has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $10.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.75.

UniCredit Company Profile

UniCredit SpA engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Italy, Germany, Central Europe (including Austria, Czech Republic and Slovakia, Hungary, Slovenia), Eastern Europe (including Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Romania, Serbia, Russia).

