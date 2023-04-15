Brokerages Set FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Target Price at $38.50

Shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.50.

FBK has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of FB Financial from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of FB Financial from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Get FB Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Raja J. Jubran bought 6,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.39 per share, with a total value of $199,198.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,039 shares in the company, valued at $940,573.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FB Financial Trading Down 1.9 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FBK. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in FB Financial by 232.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in FB Financial by 702.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of FB Financial by 413.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of FB Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of FB Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

FBK opened at $30.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.02. FB Financial has a 12 month low of $29.12 and a 12 month high of $45.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.40.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. FB Financial had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $127.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.53 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that FB Financial will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

About FB Financial

(Get Rating)

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.