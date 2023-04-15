Raymond James Increases MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Price Target to C$66.00

MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$73.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$75.00 to C$68.50 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$59.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$72.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Wednesday.

MTY Food Group Stock Performance

MTY Food Group stock opened at $44.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.85. MTY Food Group has a one year low of $34.99 and a one year high of $54.27.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

MTY Food Group, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of causal dining restaurants and sale of retail products under a multitude of banners. It operates through the Canadian Operations and USA and International Operations segments. Its brands include Au Vieux Duluth Express, Chick ‘n’ Chick, Cultures, Franx Supreme, Koryo Korea, Koya Japan, Burger, Panini, TacoTime, Tandori Cuisine Indian, TiKi-MiNG, Tutti Frutti, Vie and nam, Villa Madina Mediterranean Cuisine, Country Style, Croissant Plus, Jugo Juice, KiMoCHi, Sub, Buns Master, La Crémière, Sukiyaki, Sushi shop, TCBY Canada, Thai Express, and Valentine.

