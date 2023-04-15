Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Wayfair Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:W)

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Wayfair in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.99) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($2.96). The consensus estimate for Wayfair’s current full-year earnings is ($9.04) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wayfair’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($2.30) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($2.02) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($2.70) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($2.01) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.84) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.36) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($7.42) EPS.

W has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Wayfair from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Stephens reduced their price target on Wayfair from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Wayfair from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Wayfair from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wayfair has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.14.

Shares of W opened at $34.81 on Thursday. Wayfair has a 52-week low of $28.11 and a 52-week high of $108.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 3.05.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($3.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.04) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion.

Insider Activity at Wayfair

In related news, insider Steve Oblak sold 854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $37,917.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 183,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,166,980.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Wayfair news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 7,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $261,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 55,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,975,461.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $37,917.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 183,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,166,980.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,755 shares of company stock valued at $2,131,062 over the last three months. 26.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wayfair

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in W. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 24.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 5.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 16.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 81,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through product sales in international sites.

