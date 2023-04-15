Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:TROW)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the asset manager will earn $1.53 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.48. The consensus estimate for T. Rowe Price Group’s current full-year earnings is $6.72 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.75 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.95 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.40 EPS.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 0.7 %

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.90.

Shares of TROW opened at $113.27 on Thursday. T. Rowe Price Group has a 12-month low of $93.53 and a 12-month high of $146.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.54 and its 200 day moving average is $113.43. The stock has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T. Rowe Price Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 15,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 23,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 78,391 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,850,000 after purchasing an additional 7,878 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total transaction of $1,652,196.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,208,336.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $1,370,689.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,823,010.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total value of $1,652,196.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,208,336.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.94%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.