Relay Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.67) Per Share (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tewari anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.67) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Relay Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.00) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Relay Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.74) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.74) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.88) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.88) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.05) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.05) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.21) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.83) EPS.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.12. Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.05% and a negative net margin of 21,036.13%. The company had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Relay Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Relay Therapeutics Stock Performance

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James started coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.40.

Shares of Relay Therapeutics stock opened at $17.44 on Thursday. Relay Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.65 and a one year high of $33.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.27 and its 200 day moving average is $18.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Relay Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Relay Therapeutics by 3.2% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in Relay Therapeutics by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Relay Therapeutics by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Relay Therapeutics by 48.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Relay Therapeutics by 12.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Relay Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 28,000 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $584,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,312,541.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,248 shares of company stock valued at $922,554. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

Further Reading

