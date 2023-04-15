Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Potbelly Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PBPB)

Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Potbelly in a research report issued on Monday, April 10th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for Potbelly’s current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Potbelly’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Potbelly in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Potbelly stock opened at $9.56 on Thursday. Potbelly has a twelve month low of $4.31 and a twelve month high of $9.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.26 million, a P/E ratio of 68.29 and a beta of 1.35.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBPB. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Potbelly by 21.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Potbelly by 4.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 999,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after buying an additional 42,458 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Potbelly by 5.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Potbelly by 5.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 135,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 51.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 27,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 9,205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.07% of the company’s stock.

Potbelly Corp. engages in the owning and operating of sandwich restaurants. It offers toasty sandwiches, signature salads, and other fresh menu items. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

