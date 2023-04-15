Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Overstock.com in a research report issued on Monday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.17). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Overstock.com’s current full-year earnings is ($0.11) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Overstock.com’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on Overstock.com from $42.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Overstock.com from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded Overstock.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Overstock.com from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.57.
Overstock.com Stock Up 3.1 %
Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $404.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.66 million. Overstock.com had a positive return on equity of 3.31% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. Overstock.com’s quarterly revenue was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Overstock.com
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSTK. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Overstock.com by 7,081.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Overstock.com by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Overstock.com by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Overstock.com by 160.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Eric Glen Nickle sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total transaction of $34,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,310.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 2,334 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total transaction of $49,364.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,273.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Glen Nickle sold 2,000 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total transaction of $34,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,310.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,934 shares of company stock worth $96,734 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Overstock.com Company Profile
Overstock.com, Inc operates an online shopping site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.
