Capital One Financial Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Marathon Oil in a research report issued on Monday, April 10th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.64. The consensus estimate for Marathon Oil’s current full-year earnings is $3.14 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.49 EPS.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MRO. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Marathon Oil from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.88.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $25.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.07. Marathon Oil has a 52 week low of $19.42 and a 52 week high of $33.42.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 44.95% and a return on equity of 27.07%. Marathon Oil’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 7.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Rob L. White sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $114,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,344 shares in the company, valued at $899,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Oil

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,341,531 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,213,856,000 after acquiring an additional 392,821 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,822,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $400,698,000 after acquiring an additional 421,238 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $219,828,000 after acquiring an additional 8,091,570 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 60.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $194,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 35.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,026,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $176,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.