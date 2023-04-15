Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock from $158.00 to $176.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock. Inter Parfums traded as high as $146.95 and last traded at $146.84, with a volume of 5246 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $144.99.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on IPAR. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Inter Parfums from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. BWS Financial lifted their price objective on Inter Parfums from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Inter Parfums from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Inter Parfums in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.20.

In other news, Director Gilbert Harrison sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.50, for a total value of $171,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 750 shares in the company, valued at $103,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gilbert Harrison sold 1,250 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.50, for a total value of $171,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 750 shares in the company, valued at $103,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.99, for a total transaction of $111,192.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,550 shares of company stock valued at $351,567. 44.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Inter Parfums by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter worth approximately $350,862,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.41% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $132.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 38.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $310.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.56 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 16.94%. Research analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is 66.14%.

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

