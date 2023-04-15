Analysts Set Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) PT at $42.69

Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.69.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on QTWO shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Q2 from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Q2 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Q2 from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Q2 from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

Q2 Price Performance

QTWO opened at $23.56 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77. Q2 has a 1 year low of $18.91 and a 1 year high of $58.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 1.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Q2 ( NYSE:QTWO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $146.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.17 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 19.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Q2 will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Q2 news, Director R. H. Seale sold 22,300 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total transaction of $507,102.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 560,154 shares in the company, valued at $12,737,901.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Kimberly Rutledge sold 8,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $279,274.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,204,557.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R. H. Seale sold 22,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total value of $507,102.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 560,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,737,901.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,971 shares of company stock worth $3,317,634 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTWO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Q2 by 14.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 437,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,779,000 after acquiring an additional 54,779 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 57,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 4,272 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,761,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,343,000 after buying an additional 359,822 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Q2 in the fourth quarter valued at $2,557,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Q2 by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 237,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,382,000 after purchasing an additional 6,483 shares in the last quarter.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking and lending solutions. It offers its solutions to financial institutions, financial technology companies, alternative finance companies, and other innovative companies, wishing to incorporate banking into their customer engagement and servicing strategies.

Further Reading

