Brokerages Set Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Price Target at $12.78

Shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.78.

CXM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Sprinklr from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Sprinklr from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

Sprinklr Stock Up 0.7 %

CXM stock opened at $13.13 on Wednesday. Sprinklr has a twelve month low of $7.25 and a twelve month high of $14.57. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -62.52 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.61.

Insider Activity

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $165.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.78 million. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 10.62% and a negative net margin of 9.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sprinklr will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 51,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $531,445.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,124,518.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 51,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $531,445.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 498,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,124,518.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $55,100.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 270,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,984,480.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 798,646 shares of company stock worth $9,852,932 over the last three months. 43.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprinklr

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Sprinklr by 37,314.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 60,450 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the first quarter worth about $11,368,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 308.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the first quarter worth about $1,259,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 227.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 990,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,781,000 after buying an additional 687,969 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.77% of the company’s stock.

About Sprinklr

(Get Rating)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

Further Reading

