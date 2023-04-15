ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $8.00. The stock traded as low as $6.36 and last traded at $6.36, with a volume of 122071 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.42.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ICL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ICL Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of ICL Group from $8.50 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in ICL Group by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 63,555,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $459,729,000 after acquiring an additional 18,273,053 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ICL Group by 130.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,803,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720,610 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of ICL Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,849,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of ICL Group by 737.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,268,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997,559 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ICL Group in the fourth quarter worth about $11,595,000. Institutional investors own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

ICL Group Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. ICL Group had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 42.79%. On average, analysts forecast that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICL Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.104 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.55%.

About ICL Group

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

