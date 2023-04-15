Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Serica Energy (LON:SQZ)

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Serica Energy (LON:SQZ – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Serica Energy Price Performance

Shares of LON SQZ opened at GBX 237.40 ($2.94) on Wednesday. Serica Energy has a twelve month low of GBX 200 ($2.48) and a twelve month high of GBX 454 ($5.62). The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.39. The company has a market capitalization of £904.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 339.14, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 237.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 278.86.

Serica Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.17) per share. This is a positive change from Serica Energy’s previous dividend of $8.00. This represents a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Serica Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,428.57%.

Insider Activity

About Serica Energy

In other news, insider David Latin acquired 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 247 ($3.06) per share, for a total transaction of £13,585 ($16,823.53). 46.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, identifies, acquires, explores, exploits, and produces oil and gas reserves in the United Kingdom. The company holds 100% interest in the Keith oil fields; 98% interest in the Bruce gas fields; and 50% interest in the Rhum gas fields located in the Northern North Sea, as well as 18% non-operating interest in the Erskine field located in Central North Sea.

