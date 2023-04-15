Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) Receives $4.66 Average Target Price from Analysts

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.66.

Several brokerages have commented on TBLA. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Taboola.com from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Taboola.com from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Taboola.com from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Get Taboola.com alerts:

Taboola.com Trading Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ:TBLA opened at $2.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $745.11 million, a P/E ratio of -50.39 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.71. Taboola.com has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $4.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taboola.com

Taboola.com ( NASDAQ:TBLA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). Taboola.com had a positive return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. The firm had revenue of $371.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.37 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Taboola.com will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TBLA. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taboola.com during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taboola.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Vance Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taboola.com during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Symmetry Peak Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taboola.com during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taboola.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. 33.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Taboola.com

(Get Rating)

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taboola.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taboola.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.