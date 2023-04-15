Petrofac (LON:PFC) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Petrofac (LON:PFC – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 110 ($1.36) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.48) price objective on shares of Petrofac in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

Get Petrofac alerts:

Petrofac Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of Petrofac stock opened at GBX 62.65 ($0.78) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £327.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -261.04, a P/E/G ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.51, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Petrofac has a 52-week low of GBX 45.38 ($0.56) and a 52-week high of GBX 161.20 ($2.00). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 72.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 85.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Petrofac Company Profile

In other Petrofac news, insider David Davies purchased 6,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 76 ($0.94) per share, with a total value of £5,006.88 ($6,200.47). Company insiders own 16.62% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Petrofac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrofac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.