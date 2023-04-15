Brokerages Set Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) Target Price at $4.67

Shares of Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.67.

CURV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Torrid from $7.00 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Torrid in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Torrid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Torrid from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

Institutional Trading of Torrid

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Torrid by 506.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 9,186 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Torrid in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Torrid in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Torrid in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Torrid in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Torrid Price Performance

NYSE CURV opened at $3.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $368.49 million, a PE ratio of 7.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.20. Torrid has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $8.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.67.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $301.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.08 million. Torrid had a negative return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Torrid will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Torrid Company Profile

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

