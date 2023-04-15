Analysts Set Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Price Target at $39.93

Shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.93.
A number of research firms have recently commented on DOCS. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Doximity from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut Doximity from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Doximity in a report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Doximity from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Doximity from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th.
Insider Transactions at Doximity
In other Doximity news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 7,500 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at $164,990. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at $164,990. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anna Bryson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,763 shares in the company, valued at $4,190,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Doximity
Doximity Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ DOCS opened at $34.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.84. Doximity has a 52 week low of $22.91 and a 52 week high of $52.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.95.
Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $115.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.20 million. Doximity had a net margin of 29.59% and a return on equity of 13.64%. Equities research analysts expect that Doximity will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Doximity Company Profile
Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.
Featured Stories
