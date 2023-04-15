Analysts Set Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Price Target at $39.93

Shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.93.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DOCS. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Doximity from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut Doximity from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Doximity in a report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Doximity from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Doximity from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

Get Doximity alerts:

Insider Transactions at Doximity

In other Doximity news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 7,500 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at $164,990. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at $164,990. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anna Bryson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,763 shares in the company, valued at $4,190,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Doximity

Doximity Stock Down 1.2 %

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Doximity by 70.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,905,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693,016 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Doximity by 13.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,652,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,328 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Doximity by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,805,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,820,000 after acquiring an additional 829,162 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Doximity by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,456,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,106,000 after purchasing an additional 53,201 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Doximity by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,162,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,696,000 after purchasing an additional 126,440 shares during the period. 52.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCS opened at $34.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.84. Doximity has a 52 week low of $22.91 and a 52 week high of $52.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.95.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $115.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.20 million. Doximity had a net margin of 29.59% and a return on equity of 13.64%. Equities research analysts expect that Doximity will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Doximity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.