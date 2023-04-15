G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Receives $19.38 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.38.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. TheStreet lowered G-III Apparel Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (up previously from $17.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

G-III Apparel Group Stock Performance

Shares of GIII stock opened at $16.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. G-III Apparel Group has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $30.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $754.53 million, a PE ratio of -5.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.05). G-III Apparel Group had a positive return on equity of 9.08% and a negative net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $854.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $50,472.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,846.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 704.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 456.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,665 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the third quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in the designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear, as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

Further Reading

