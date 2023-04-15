AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Receives $126.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $105.50.

Several research firms recently commented on AZN. Argus raised their target price on AstraZeneca from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.46) to GBX 126 ($1.56) in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 129.5% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

AstraZeneca stock opened at $73.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of $52.65 and a 52 week high of $74.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.16, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.52.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 28.63% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $11.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.40 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 180.38%.

About AstraZeneca

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

