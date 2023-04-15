Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ) Receives C$28.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$27.92.

A number of research analysts have commented on TPZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$28.00 to C$27.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Cormark decreased their target price on Topaz Energy from C$31.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Topaz Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of TSE TPZ opened at C$19.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$19.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$21.00. Topaz Energy has a 52-week low of C$17.76 and a 52-week high of C$24.80. The firm has a market cap of C$2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.10.

Topaz Energy Announces Dividend

About Topaz Energy

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Topaz Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 176.47%.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

