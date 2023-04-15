Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Receives $45.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Fraport from €48.00 ($52.17) to €50.00 ($54.35) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Get Fraport alerts:

Fraport Price Performance

Shares of Fraport stock opened at $25.30 on Wednesday. Fraport has a 52-week low of $17.55 and a 52-week high of $29.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.22.

About Fraport

Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide engages in the international airport business. It also offers operation and management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aviation, Retail and Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities and Services. The Aviation segment refers to the airside and terminal management as well as corporate safety, and security.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fraport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fraport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.