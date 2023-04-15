Zegona Communications (LON:ZEG) PT Lowered to GBX 80 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Zegona Communications (LON:ZEG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 130 ($1.61) to GBX 80 ($0.99) in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Zegona Communications Stock Performance
LON ZEG opened at GBX 54 ($0.67) on Wednesday. Zegona Communications has a 1-year low of GBX 52 ($0.64) and a 1-year high of GBX 88 ($1.09). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 68.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 73.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.33 million, a P/E ratio of -138.46 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 6.45 and a quick ratio of 6.23.
Zegona Communications Company Profile
