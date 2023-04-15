Zegona Communications (LON:ZEG) PT Lowered to GBX 80 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Zegona Communications (LON:ZEG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 130 ($1.61) to GBX 80 ($0.99) in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Zegona Communications Stock Performance

LON ZEG opened at GBX 54 ($0.67) on Wednesday. Zegona Communications has a 1-year low of GBX 52 ($0.64) and a 1-year high of GBX 88 ($1.09). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 68.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 73.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.33 million, a P/E ratio of -138.46 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 6.45 and a quick ratio of 6.23.

Zegona Communications Company Profile

Zegona Communications plc focuses on investing in telecommunications, media, and technology businesses in Europe. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

