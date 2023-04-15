Oppenheimer Raises Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) Price Target to $156.00

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer from $147.00 to $156.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ Q1 2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.00 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.71 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CBOE. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised Cboe Global Markets from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $159.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $144.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $142.00.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $136.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.50 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets has a 52 week low of $103.82 and a 52 week high of $139.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.04. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $457.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cboe Global Markets

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,382,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,751,000 after buying an additional 185,967 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,550,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,884,000 after purchasing an additional 94,760 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,343,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,051,000 after acquiring an additional 18,135 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,319,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,558,000 after acquiring an additional 84,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,310,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,428,000 after purchasing an additional 608,728 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment includes the options exchange business, which lists trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply listed options.

