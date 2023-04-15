Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) PT Raised to C$7.50 at Scotiabank

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$5.75 to C$7.50 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities decreased their price target on Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Equinox Gold from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. CIBC lifted their price target on Equinox Gold from C$4.70 to C$5.40 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Haywood Securities cut their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price target on Equinox Gold from C$5.75 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$7.49.
Shares of EQX opened at C$7.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.88 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.88. Equinox Gold has a one year low of C$4.25 and a one year high of C$8.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$892.46 million and a P/E ratio of -43.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.94.
Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.
