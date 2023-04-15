BMO Capital Markets Downgrades Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) to Market Perform

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CPPMF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.00 to C$2.20 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Copper Mountain Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.85.

Copper Mountain Mining Stock Performance

CPPMF opened at $1.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.85 million, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.99. Copper Mountain Mining has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $3.10.

About Copper Mountain Mining

Copper Mountain Mining ( OTCMKTS:CPPMF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $66.50 million during the quarter. Copper Mountain Mining had a net margin of 9.14% and a negative return on equity of 10.38%.

Copper Mountain Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, development and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in copper mountain mine, Eva Copper, New Ingerbelle and Cameron copper projects. The company was founded on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

