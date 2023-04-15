Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP) Price Target Raised to C$8.50

Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RUP. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Rupert Resources from C$8.50 to C$8.25 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Rupert Resources from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

Rupert Resources Price Performance

CVE:RUP opened at C$4.52 on Wednesday. Rupert Resources has a 52 week low of C$3.53 and a 52 week high of C$6.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$864.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$4.52 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 10.54 and a current ratio of 10.57.

About Rupert Resources

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It primarily focuses on 100% owned Rupert Lapland Project Area including Ikkari discovery and Pahtavaara mine and mill covering an area of 595km2 located in Northern Finland. Rupert Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

