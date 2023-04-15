Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Earns “Buy” Rating from Bank of America

Bank of America reissued their buy rating on shares of Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Bank of America currently has a GBX 3,600 ($44.58) price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on WIZZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 3,150 ($39.01) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 2,450 ($30.34) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Friday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,495 ($43.28).

LON WIZZ opened at GBX 2,671 ($33.08) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,502.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of £2.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -353.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,739.90 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,328.81. Wizz Air has a 12 month low of GBX 1,320 ($16.35) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,314 ($41.04).

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

