Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Receives $29.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.75.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Nurix Therapeutics Trading Up 20.6 %

Shares of NRIX opened at $12.22 on Wednesday. Nurix Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.52 and a 1 year high of $19.91. The stock has a market cap of $579.72 million, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.16.

Nurix Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NRIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.19). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 466.93% and a negative return on equity of 59.19%. The business had revenue of $6.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.64 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics will post -3.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 22,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 357,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 52,274 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,988,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,831,000 after purchasing an additional 701,732 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. boosted its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 27,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 10,257 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 552,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,201,000 after purchasing an additional 228,071 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

